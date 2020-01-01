 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Jager OG

by TOP LEAF

About this product

THC 70% - 80% (700-800mg/g) CBD <1% (<10mg/g) HIGH TERPENE BROAD SPECTRUM HONEY OIL Add some spice to your life with this original Top Leaf fan favourite. Top Leaf extracts are made from our whole flower using a broad-spectrum ethanol process to best preserve the strain's iconic cannabinoids and terpenes. We refine our extracts with care and package them in highest quality glass and ceramic cartridges that flow smoothly on every draw. No blends here, just your favourite Top Leaf Cultivar to be enjoyed in a whole new way.

About this brand

We were founded by cannabis enthusiasts under a simple guiding principle: "What do we want to smoke?" The answer is easy. We want the best. We want rich, full-bodied cannabis, with complex terpene profiles, mid-to-high THC potency and that little something special that makes you say "Wow" the first time you take a puff.