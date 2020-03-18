 Loading…

TOQi Wireless Charging Pad

by TOQi

5.03
$24.95MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Air wireless charging transmitter, ultra-thin and novel redefines the appearance and beauty of wireless charging. Featuring integrated communication, high-frequency oscillation, frequency control, status indication, over-voltage protection, over-temperature protection, over-current protection, foreign matter protection in one high-precision microcontroller. It supports 15W, 10W, 7.5W, and 5W fast charging, and can charge mobile phones supporting Qi Wireless Charging. The Charging Pad is Qi certified.

About this brand

TOQi Logo
Intuitive cannabis technology made for wireless living. Inspired by the intersection of design and culture.

3 customer reviews

5.03

Wed Mar 18 2020
F........d
Love this so much!! I always lose my charger cord and this just sits out and I can throw my phone on top. So perfect!
Fri Feb 28 2020
T........s
The slimmest charging pad I have ever used. Great design, the sleek matte black finish is a nice touch. It's Qi certified.
Tue Feb 25 2020
b........7
I have this charger in my living room and use it for both my TOQi 510 or for my phone. Although, I do have to remove my phone case every time I use the charging pad, because of the magnet in the back. It doesn't bother me since I prefer to charge my phone wirelessly. Love the non-slip finish as well!