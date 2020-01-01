 Loading…

Chemdog Pre-Roll

by Trailblazer

Trailblazer Cannabis Pre-rolls Chemdog Pre-Roll

About this product

Chemdog is a hybrid from Edison that boasts berry and floral notes, complimented by a spicy citrus undertone, fruity aroma, violet-green buds and a tall tapered, trichome covered flower, high in THC. Every plant at Edison is nurtured in data-backed, strain-specific grow rooms with customized micro-climates to ensure consistent quality. And we pack Chemdog with our dual boost humidity pack to preserve freshness. Because the only place dry herb belongs is in your kitchen. THC 18% - 25%. 0.5g Pre-Rolls.

Trailblazer is a cannabis brand designed in celebration of progress and the road less traveled; high-value, high-quality cannabis products that are ready for use. Available in Bud, pre-roll and vape cartridge formats.

