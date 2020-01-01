Pure CBD Cartridge
by Simply Crafted
Trailblazer’s 0.5 g indica-dominant Flicker 510 thread cartridge is terpene-rich. It has a ceramic atomizer for an optimal vaping experience. Its floral and tart flavours stem from its terpene profile, which includes caryophyllene, present in black pepper, cloves and balsam; limonene, found in citrus fruits and juniper; and humulene, which it shares with hops and coriander. This cartridge requires a 510 thread vape battery for use. THC: 72.00 - 78.00% CBD: 0.00 - 0.10% Plant Type: Indica Dominant
