Pure CBD Cartridge
by Simply Crafted
Trailblazer’s 0.5 g hybrid Glow 510 thread cartridge is terpene-rich. It has a ceramic atomizer for an optimal vaping experience. Its sweet, pungent, floral flavours stem from its terpene profile, which includes myrcene, present in mangoes, lemon grass, hops and thyme; caryophyllene, found in black pepper, cloves and balsam; and humulene, which it shares with hops and coriander. This cartridge requires a 510 thread vape battery for use. THC: 72.00 - 78.00% CBD: 0.00 - 0.10% Plant Type: Hybrid
