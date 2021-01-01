 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Afghan Kush Quickies
Indica

Afghan Kush Quickies

by Tweed

Write a review
Tweed Cannabis Pre-rolls Afghan Kush Quickies
Tweed Cannabis Pre-rolls Afghan Kush Quickies

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

21-27% THC | <1% CBD Tweed Quickies 10x0.35g pre-rolls are evenly milled and machine rolled for a consistent burn. These Quickies are made with quality whole-bud Afghan Kush, a high THC indica-dominant strain known for its dense trichome-covered buds, along with a blend of earthy, spicy and woody aromas that come from the primary terpenes Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene and α-Pinene. Afghan Kush is said to originate from the Hindu Kush mountain range on the border of Pakistan and Afghanistan. Tweed Quickies come in a convenient, recyclable case, keeping them sealed, protected and ready when you are.

About this brand

Tweed Logo
Hi. We're Tweed, Canada's leading source for all things cannabis. For us, it’s about more than just growing seeds into plants. It’s about starting a conversation and opening minds to fresh perspectives. And, perhaps most of all, it’s about becoming a part of the fabric of every neighbourhood that welcomes us. We have a wide selection of products that are as diverse as the communities we serve. We're constantly working to refine well-known strains from around the world, while also breeding proprietary genetics. With a commitment to best-in-class customer service, strain variety, and quality assurance, Tweed is setting the new standard for cannabis, right here in Canada.

About this strain

Afghan Kush

Afghan Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Afghan Kush's roots trace back to the Hindu Kush mountain range near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. It has been perfected over centuries, making it the ultimate source for hash such as charas and the sticky black Afghani hash. White Label Seed Company, a Sensi Seeds partner from the Netherlands, made its seeds available for everyone to grow. The buds of Afghan Kush develop into massive, blunt-topped nuggets full of resin and coming in big yields. Revered for its heavy resin content and powerfully sedating effects, Afghan Kush is a top choice for anyone looking to relax after a long day.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review