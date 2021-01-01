Afghan Kush Quickies
About this product
21-27% THC | <1% CBD Tweed Quickies 10x0.35g pre-rolls are evenly milled and machine rolled for a consistent burn. These Quickies are made with quality whole-bud Afghan Kush, a high THC indica-dominant strain known for its dense trichome-covered buds, along with a blend of earthy, spicy and woody aromas that come from the primary terpenes Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene and α-Pinene. Afghan Kush is said to originate from the Hindu Kush mountain range on the border of Pakistan and Afghanistan. Tweed Quickies come in a convenient, recyclable case, keeping them sealed, protected and ready when you are.
About this brand
Tweed
About this strain
Afghan Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Afghan Kush's roots trace back to the Hindu Kush mountain range near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. It has been perfected over centuries, making it the ultimate source for hash such as charas and the sticky black Afghani hash. White Label Seed Company, a Sensi Seeds partner from the Netherlands, made its seeds available for everyone to grow. The buds of Afghan Kush develop into massive, blunt-topped nuggets full of resin and coming in big yields. Revered for its heavy resin content and powerfully sedating effects, Afghan Kush is a top choice for anyone looking to relax after a long day.
