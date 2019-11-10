Say Hi to Houndstooth Pre-Rolls. We took our very own sativa-dominant THC strain and made these pre-rolled joints. All of our pre-rolls are artfully prepared using freshly milled flower wrapped in high-quality paper, so they're good to go right out of the tin.
Tweed Pre-Rolls are available in the following formats:
1 Joint - 0.95 g of cannabis per joint
5 Joints - 0.5 g of cannabis per joint
After reading several reviews prior to purchase I will concede that the taste profile of this strain is relatively harsh. However, the sativa effect was well balanced, allowed for heightened social engagement, and was complimented nicely by a cold lager. Quietly surprised. Will purchase again.
Cheers!
