  5. Penelope Oil

Penelope Oil

by Tweed

About this product

We took Penelope, our balanced hybrid strain, and turned it into this convenient, ready-to-be-spritzed oral cannabis spray. Our oils are made using a non-GMO, coconut-derived MCT oil mixed with pure cannabis extract and peppermint oil. Oh yeah, and definitely don't heat, burn or smoke this oil. Seriously, don’t. One spray = 2.5 mg of THC, 1.8 mg of CBD. REMEMBER: Always START LOW and GO SLOW when it comes to consuming cannabis oil.

1 customer review

Nerb_burble

The bottle is a bit large for 20ml of extract but can still fit in your pocket. The added peppermint oil really compliments the “spritz” or “spray” style of consumption as it really does feel like your freshening your breath. Also, at 2.5 ml of THC per “spray” Penelope is easy to micro-dose for People new to concentrates. The bottle claims 200 sprays and I have found that even experienced cannabis users will benefit from 6 to 10 sprays. All in all , I give this product 5 stars. Easy/convenient and tastes great.

About this strain

Skunk Haze

Skunk Haze

Skunk Haze by Mr. Nice Seeds is a sativa-dominant hybrid with Skunk and Haze heritage. This strain is appreciated for its medicinal value, and is often used for hash production. Grows are successful both indoors and outdoors, flowering between 9 and 11 weeks.

About this brand

Hi. We're Tweed, Canada's leading source for all things Cannabis. For us, it’s about more than just growing seeds into plants. It’s about starting a conversation and opening minds to fresh perspectives. And, perhaps most of all, it’s about becoming a part of the fabric of every neighbourhood that welcomes us. We have a wide selection of products that are as diverse as the communities we serve. We're constantly working to refine well-known strains from around the world, while also breeding proprietary genetics. With a commitment to best-in-class customer service, strain variety, and quality assurance, Tweed is setting the new standard for cannabis, right here in Canada.