Nerb_burble
on October 31st, 2019
The bottle is a bit large for 20ml of extract but can still fit in your pocket. The added peppermint oil really compliments the “spritz” or “spray” style of consumption as it really does feel like your freshening your breath. Also, at 2.5 ml of THC per “spray” Penelope is easy to micro-dose for People new to concentrates. The bottle claims 200 sprays and I have found that even experienced cannabis users will benefit from 6 to 10 sprays. All in all , I give this product 5 stars. Easy/convenient and tastes great.