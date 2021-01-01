About this product
Tweed Fizz Watermelon contains the inspired combination of 5 mg THC and effervescent carbonated water with natural watermelon flavour. Pair with a sunny day or some great conversation.
About this brand
Tweed
At Tweed, we make it easy for you to feel good. How? By having consistently good weed that’s easy to choose, easy to understand, and easy to enjoy. We’ve got all your favourite strains, and formats that help you make the best of any moment, including: Whole flower and pre-rolls Drinks and edibles Vapes and vape pens Oils and softgels
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.