Indica

Northern Berry

by Up Cannabis

Northern Berry
Up Cannabis Cannabis Flower Northern Berry
Up Cannabis Cannabis Flower Northern Berry

About this product

A cross of the famous Northern Lights and Blueberry strains, this beautiful indica flower combines loud berry and spice aromas.

About this strain

Northern Berry

Northern Berry

Meet Northern Berry (or Northernberry), daughter to the power couple Northern Lights #5 and Blueberry. Her father passes on that signature blueberry aroma underscored by notes of earthy hash. Despite its heavy indica influence, Northern Berry delivers a complex balance of cerebral and body effects best suited for late afternoon or evening consumption. Novices, take caution: Northern Berry is intense experience for both mind and body, and may induce an early night’s sleep when overdone. However, for you patients treating pain and insomnia, these crushingly heavy effects may be just what you need to put symptoms to rest.

About this brand

Up products are for cannabis enthusiasts who seek premium quality cannabis and experiences. We combine a passion for growing quality cannabis with a commitment to providing you, our consumer, a product line-up that is consistent and easy to navigate. Welcome to the upside Canada!