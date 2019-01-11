This dry herb vaporizer was designed from the inside out for performance. The V4/Plush has Dynamic Conduction Technology bringing even controlled heat into the .65 gram capacity ceramic chamber with a stainless steel filter. This technology allows for even heating of the dry herb contents to deliver fresh, flavorful and potent vapor through the all glass pathway for the ideal vaping experience.
Very happy with this purchase! Truly a quality product that lives up to the YouTube reviews I watched before I bought it. Emailing customer service yields immediate reponse (which is rare!). I haven't hesitated to recommend this vape and for me that says a lot!
I enjoyed the v4 while it lasted.
Pros - easy to use, clean vapor
Cons - difficult to clean and ground herb falls through the intake into the body where the battery is. The battery is not replaceable. Glass pipe very easy to break.
After 5 months of daily use it burned out. For the price, I would have thought it would last longer. I would post a picture if I could. I took the device apart and the heating element is burned up on the outside of the ceramic bowl... Won't waste my money again on it.