mattykins on March 29th, 2017

This is a good, solid vaporizer. Dropped it once already and haven't had any issues, as it seems pretty rugged (as the description suggests). I use this mainly with flower but have not used it with concentrates. The chamber for flower is quite small and will need an exchange of product after 1-2 uses. Side note: having the ability to use this in the shower/rain is great, but I haven't yet. Temperature settings: This is pretty slick and has encouraged me to look up best temps to vaporize at. Battery Life: I've used this in excess of 6 times so far (not an avid user) and has only gone down one battery point. App: Pretty neat, but almost useless since the vaporizer settings are pretty straightforward as-is.