 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Portable vaporizers
  5. SUMMIT

SUMMIT

by Vapium

Skip to Reviews
4.84
Vapium Vaping Portable Vaporizers SUMMIT
Vapium Vaping Portable Vaporizers SUMMIT
Vapium Vaping Portable Vaporizers SUMMIT

About this product

With innovative technology, high-quality construction and materials and intuitive functionality crafted specifically for on-the-go use, Summit® redefines industry standards of both utility and style that performs wherever the trail may lead, and beyond.

4 customer reviews

Show all
4.84

write a review

Shreve123

I've owned my Summit for over a year, and it's built like any top-quality engineering tools, which as a high-rise engineer I've more than casual acquaintances with. The control options allow for optimum vaping efficiency. More than 2'000 cycles and it's like new. dropped in water with the usb port plug open, and when dried out it still worked fine. The 2-year warranty tells it all.

mattykins

This is a good, solid vaporizer. Dropped it once already and haven't had any issues, as it seems pretty rugged (as the description suggests). I use this mainly with flower but have not used it with concentrates. The chamber for flower is quite small and will need an exchange of product after 1-2 uses. Side note: having the ability to use this in the shower/rain is great, but I haven't yet. Temperature settings: This is pretty slick and has encouraged me to look up best temps to vaporize at. Battery Life: I've used this in excess of 6 times so far (not an avid user) and has only gone down one battery point. App: Pretty neat, but almost useless since the vaporizer settings are pretty straightforward as-is.

Trunxrdm

Picked this Vap up actually the other day and its a Great one for discreet car piece when out on a hike or whatever fun activity you may enjoy! It doesn't hit as big as i'm used to but i take big bong rips and dabs a lot more then i should so i'm not a good judge on how well it hits... despite that it does still get me high all though it defiantly feels like a different kind of high! I've loaded it with ground up herb, I've had oil in it, i even loaded my kief after a long harvest and it worked great! fairly easy to clean! I cant compare this to any other vap because I've never owned another one... but I do enjoy this one! #420sweepstakes

Related video

Summit+ Strain Hunters Vaporizer By Vapium – Product Spotlight

October 10, 2019

00:58

About this brand

Vapium Logo
Pushing the boundaries beyond what is available to create products that exceed the standards of utility, design and engineering. Each product is developed to be Rugged, Reliable and Refined.