With innovative technology, high-quality construction and materials and intuitive functionality crafted specifically for on-the-go use, Summit® redefines industry standards of both utility and style that performs wherever the trail may lead, and beyond.
I've owned my Summit for over a year, and it's built like any top-quality engineering tools, which as a high-rise engineer I've more than casual acquaintances with. The control options allow for optimum vaping efficiency. More than 2'000 cycles and it's like new. dropped in water with the usb port plug open, and when dried out it still worked fine. The 2-year warranty tells it all.
mattykins
on March 29th, 2017
This is a good, solid vaporizer. Dropped it once already and haven't had any issues, as it seems pretty rugged (as the description suggests). I use this mainly with flower but have not used it with concentrates. The chamber for flower is quite small and will need an exchange of product after 1-2 uses. Side note: having the ability to use this in the shower/rain is great, but I haven't yet.
Temperature settings: This is pretty slick and has encouraged me to look up best temps to vaporize at.
Battery Life: I've used this in excess of 6 times so far (not an avid user) and has only gone down one battery point.
App: Pretty neat, but almost useless since the vaporizer settings are pretty straightforward as-is.
Trunxrdm
on March 26th, 2017
Picked this Vap up actually the other day and its a Great one for discreet car piece when out on a hike or whatever fun activity you may enjoy! It doesn't hit as big as i'm used to but i take big bong rips and dabs a lot more then i should so i'm not a good judge on how well it hits... despite that it does still get me high all though it defiantly feels like a different kind of high! I've loaded it with ground up herb, I've had oil in it, i even loaded my kief after a long harvest and it worked great! fairly easy to clean! I cant compare this to any other vap because I've never owned another one... but I do enjoy this one! #420sweepstakes
Summit+ Strain Hunters Vaporizer By Vapium – Product Spotlight