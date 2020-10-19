 Loading…

  5. Compass // Gunmetal

Compass // Gunmetal

by Vessel®

4.34
$59.00MSRP

About this product

The Compass features an incredible high-capacity battery, our signature tuned airflow and an unparalleled ergonomic design that feels like it belongs in your hand. - Features a protected, cartridge drop-in design - Fits most 510 thread cartridges (cartridge not included) - Features cartridge swivel for proper mouthpiece alignment - Powered by a high-quality 550mAh lithium-ion rechargeable battery core - 3-LEDs indicate battery life and power settings - Four (4) power/voltage settings (Low 2.8V, Medium 3.2V, High 3.6V) - USB-C charging port + cable - Dimensions: 2.625"L x 1.625"W x 0.75"D - Weight: 66g - Six (6) month limited warranty

About this brand

From the moment you pick up your Vessel, you'll obsess over its signature design and character. You inspired us to take on the challenge of creating unforgettable designs - simplicity was paramount to our approach. Our promise is to make every experience more expressive and personal, and to deliver the best performance in our line of products. The collection is an honest display of our attention to detail and craftsmanship that's second to none. Vessel will overwhelm you with its simplicity, power and detail. Optimal tuning of air intakes and variable power output makes Vessel the most efficient vaporizer yet. Every Vessel features superior, high-grade components, arranged precisely to deliver an effortless, yet powerful consuming experience. We're Inspire Action // In a rapid-growth marketplace, it's on us to educate consumers, to implement aggressive recycling programs and invest our time and proceeds supporting community. Welcome to Vessel.

4 customer reviews

4.34

Mon Oct 19 2020
V........n
Pick one of these up and you won't be disappointed! Great customer service and the best battery you've ever tried. 4 power settings, all aluminum backing, and a bunch of brand new colors to pick out that just dropped today. If you're reading this, thanks for all that you do, Vessel!
Tue Sep 08 2020
a........d
Love this small battery! Fits great in your hand. Compact. Easy to use. 5 clicks on/off. Press/hold to use. I got in gold (one side is gold/other side black). Waiting to see if more colors -- definitely getting another.
Thu Aug 20 2020
K........1
This fits right in your pocket/bag and hits like a dream! Highly recommend!