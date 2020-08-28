 Loading…

  Wood Series // Bronze + Blackwood

by Vessel®

$59.00MSRP

Features a protected, cartridge drop-in design Fits most 510 thread cartridges (included cartridge is non-functional and for merchandising purposes only) Powered by a high-quality 240mAh lithium-ion rechargeable battery core 3-LEDs indicate battery life and power settings Three (3) power/voltage settings (Low 2.8V, Medium 3.2V, High 3.6V) USB magnetic charging port + cable Dimensions: 4.3"L x 0.5"D Six (6) month limited warranty Patent Pending *Limited number available, get yours now.

Vessel®
From the moment you pick up your Vessel, you'll obsess over its signature design and character. You inspired us to take on the challenge of creating unforgettable designs - simplicity was paramount to our approach. Our promise is to make every experience more expressive and personal, and to deliver the best performance in our line of products. The collection is an honest display of our attention to detail and craftsmanship that's second to none. Vessel will overwhelm you with its simplicity, power and detail. Optimal tuning of air intakes and variable power output makes Vessel the most efficient vaporizer yet. Every Vessel features superior, high-grade components, arranged precisely to deliver an effortless, yet powerful consuming experience. We're Inspire Action // In a rapid-growth marketplace, it's on us to educate consumers, to implement aggressive recycling programs and invest our time and proceeds supporting community. Welcome to Vessel.

Fri Aug 28 2020
M........d
Love the look of this pen. The auto-lock feature is great for curious kiddos that may find it. So slick. Great heat settings. PERFECT customer service.
Tue Jun 23 2020
h........y
Great build; amazing draw! I have four Vessel batteries and they all work equally well. Treat yourself!
Thu Jun 18 2020
m........r
Stunning design and the best pen out there, hands down. Not only is the product top notch, but all the service. Had an issue, send me a new one within 10 min - wow. Still stunned.