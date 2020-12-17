About this product
- Features a protected, cartridge drop-in design - Fits most 510 thread cartridges (included cartridge is non-functional and for merchandising purposes only) - 3-LEDs indicate battery life and power settings - Three (3) power/temperature settings (Low 2.8V, Medium 3.2V, High 3.6V) - USB magnetic charging port + cable - Six (6) month limited warranty - Patented
Vessel®
From the moment you pick up your Vessel, you'll obsess over its signature design and character. You inspired us to take on the challenge of creating unforgettable designs - simplicity was paramount to our approach. Our promise is to make every experience more expressive and personal, and to deliver the best performance in our line of products. The collection is an honest display of our attention to detail and craftsmanship that's second to none. Vessel will overwhelm you with its simplicity, power and detail. Optimal tuning of air intakes and variable power output makes Vessel the most efficient vaporizer yet. Every Vessel features superior, high-grade components, arranged precisely to deliver an effortless, yet powerful consuming experience. We're Inspire Action // In a rapid-growth marketplace, it's on us to educate consumers, to implement aggressive recycling programs and invest our time and proceeds supporting community. Welcome to Vessel.
Thu Dec 17 2020
Amazing pen and fantastic customer service! Don't hesitate!
Wed Oct 07 2020
It is nice to look at... First one was dead on arrival. Customer service was great and sent a new one. Battery life is average at best. M G Pens are way better and a 3rd of the cost...
Mon Aug 03 2020
Let’s be honest every video I have found comparing the vessel to any other vape is a landslide. I had mine for a week and it stopped heating...I emailed support and after sending them a picture of the box they replied in leas than 24 hours (Saturday to Sunday) with a confirmation order stating that my replacement was confirmed being shipped. The pen itself is amazing and the customer service makes this company what it is. I have the Vuber Pulse as well and both are amazing products. The Vessel is much better for on the go as it is sleek and compact. I am not one to right a review but as a veteran this high quality AMERICAN MADE vape will save you from burning your carts and if you smoke as much as I do that alone pays for itself. Be sure to use your veteran discount on their site!