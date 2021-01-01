 Loading…

Pomegranate Blueberry Acai 5:1

by Wana Canada

Wana Canada Edibles Candy Pomegranate Blueberry Acai 5:1
Wana Canada Edibles Candy Pomegranate Blueberry Acai 5:1

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Pomegranate Blueberry Acai Wana Sour Gummies are slightly acidic with hints of juicy fruit blended beautifully. Handcrafted with vegan and gluten-free ingredients, each gummie is infused with 25 mg CBD and 5 mg THC terpene-enhanced distillate to create a 5:1 ratio.

About this brand

Wana Canada Logo
Wana™ is an award-winning cannabis brand in the United States and, through an exclusive partnership with Indiva, has made its way to Canada. Wana™ prides itself on consistency, quality, and cannabis-free taste. Wana Sour Gummies are handcrafted with gluten-free ingredients, botanical terpenes, and pectin (never gelatin), meaning they won’t melt on their way to you. Wana™ Sour Gummies are now available in seven mouth watering flavours with a variety of THC-to-CBD ratios.

