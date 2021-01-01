Wana™ is an award-winning cannabis brand in the United States and, through an exclusive partnership with Indiva, has made its way to Canada. Wana™ prides itself on consistency, quality, and cannabis-free taste. Wana Sour Gummies are handcrafted with gluten-free ingredients, botanical terpenes, and pectin (never gelatin), meaning they won’t melt on their way to you. Wana™ Sour Gummies are now available in seven mouth watering flavours with a variety of THC-to-CBD ratios.