Pomegranate Blueberry Acai 5:1
by Wana CanadaWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
Show all
Similar items
About this product
Pomegranate Blueberry Acai Wana Sour Gummies are slightly acidic with hints of juicy fruit blended beautifully. Handcrafted with vegan and gluten-free ingredients, each gummie is infused with 25 mg CBD and 5 mg THC terpene-enhanced distillate to create a 5:1 ratio.
About this brand
Wana Canada
Wana™ is an award-winning cannabis brand in the United States and, through an exclusive partnership with Indiva, has made its way to Canada. Wana™ prides itself on consistency, quality, and cannabis-free taste. Wana Sour Gummies are handcrafted with gluten-free ingredients, botanical terpenes, and pectin (never gelatin), meaning they won’t melt on their way to you. Wana™ Sour Gummies are now available in seven mouth watering flavours with a variety of THC-to-CBD ratios.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.