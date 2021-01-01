Charlottes Web feminized seeds
Charlotte's web feminized seeds grows into a plant with 40% indica and 60% sativa properties. Charlotte's web has been derived from: Unknown. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a medium mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 60 to 70 days. Charlotte's web feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 50 to 80 cm and yields up to 400 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 80 to 120 cm and will yield 400 to 500 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: earthy, lemon, pine, woody and the effects can best be described as: energetic, focused, happy, relaxed. Now in stock and available from 67.89 USD (5 seeds). Buy these Charlotte's web feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/charlottes-web-feminized-seeds
Charlotte's Web is a hemp cultivar that was specifically bred by the Stanley Brothers of Colorado for its high CBD and low THC content. These unique and proprietary genetics are used by Charlotte's Web (the company) to create extracts for a variety of health and wellness products. Contrary to popular belief, Charlotte’s Web products are hemp-derived and are non-intoxicating. Charlotte’s Web gained popularity after being featured on CNN’s Weed 2 for the effects it had on Charlotte Figi, a young girl with a rare seizure disorder. New consumers should consult their doctor with any medical concerns.
