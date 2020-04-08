We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
So I have terrible anxiety... this strain don't make you get into your own head and gives you energy but gives a warm relaxing feeling to your body, I would describe it as feeling like muscle relaxer without the side effects. I personally do the oil in syringe under toungue only like a rice grain. I...
Wow I suffer from anxiety really bad and I've tried other strains out there and they all freaked me out, so I said fuck marijuana....well no medication helps my anxiety so I decided to get my medical marijuana card after I went to a marijuana dispensary I told them that I suffer from anxiety really ...
I had a severe back injury which caused pain and depression. This is one of the best relief strains available.....what it lacks in taste is made up in effects. If you had a tough stressful day and need to unwind with some all around relief this is the one!