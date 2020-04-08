ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Charlotte's Web reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Charlotte's Web.

Effects

Show all

179 people reported 1217 effects
Relaxed 54%
Uplifted 42%
Happy 41%
Focused 34%
Creative 18%
Pain 40%
Stress 36%
Anxiety 35%
Depression 28%
Inflammation 20%
Dry mouth 13%
Dry eyes 10%
Dizzy 10%
Headache 3%
Anxious 2%

Reviews

254

Avatar for Maripoza
Member since 2020
Really helped during the worst of amphetamine withdrawal. It also had some focusing effects.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for bg996
Member since 2020
So I have terrible anxiety... this strain don't make you get into your own head and gives you energy but gives a warm relaxing feeling to your body, I would describe it as feeling like muscle relaxer without the side effects. I personally do the oil in syringe under toungue only like a rice grain. I...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyHungryUplifted
Avatar for ShaneGallagher_
Member since 2020
I find this strain great for cutting through any fogginess caused by anxiety. For that reason I use it quite often before the gym as I can still stay very lucid &amp; productive 🎉
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyHungryUplifted
Avatar for indimac2020
Member since 2019
Best cbd oil I have tried yet.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Bestever2019
Member since 2019
Wow I suffer from anxiety really bad and I've tried other strains out there and they all freaked me out, so I said fuck marijuana....well no medication helps my anxiety so I decided to get my medical marijuana card after I went to a marijuana dispensary I told them that I suffer from anxiety really ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for FatMike55
Member since 2019
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Jacklecat
Member since 2019
I had a severe back injury which caused pain and depression. This is one of the best relief strains available.....what it lacks in taste is made up in effects. If you had a tough stressful day and need to unwind with some all around relief this is the one!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted