About this product

Godfather OG feminized seeds grows into a plant with 60% indica and 40% sativa properties. Godfather OG has been derived from: Alpha OG x OG Kush. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 63 days. Godfather OG feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 70 to 100 cm and yields up to 450 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 130 to 200 cm and will yield 550 to 650 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: fruity, sweet, woody and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, happy, relaxed. Now in stock and available from 59.60 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Godfather OG feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/godfather-og-feminized-seeds