Original Glue feminized seeds
by WeedseedsexpressWrite a review
$79.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Original Glue feminized seeds grows into a plant with 50% indica and 50% sativa properties. Original Glue has been derived from: Chem's Sister x Sour Double x Chocolate Diesel. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 63 days. Original Glue feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 90 to 140 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 130 to 220 cm and will yield 500 to 700 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: coffee, earthy, chocolate, pine and the effects can best be described as: energetic, euphoric, happy, relaxed, uplifting. Now in stock and available from 42.43 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Original Glue feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/original-glue-feminized-seeds
About this brand
Weedseedsexpress
About this strain
GG4
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Original Glue (GG4), developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.