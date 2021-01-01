Sirius Black feminized seeds
Sirius Black feminized seeds grows into a plant with 70% indica and 30% sativa properties. Sirius Black has been derived from: Sirius Black. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a medium mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. Sirius Black feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 70 to 80 cm and yields up to 350 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 to 150 cm and will yield 500 to 650 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: berry, citrus, earthy, fruity and the effects can best be described as: calming, creative, euphoric, happy, relaxed. Now in stock and available from 65.01 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Sirius Black feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/sirius-black-feminized-seeds
Weedseedsexpress
Sirius Black
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Sirius Black by the Oregon Breeders Group is a deep purple indica strain with a rich terpene profile. Exhibiting a strong flavor and aroma of sweet grapes, Sirius Black’s palate is tart but smooth on the exhale. Anticipate pleasant, uplifting euphoria coupled with heady creativity. This strain is excellent in social settings and can be utilized throughout day despite its indica dominance.
