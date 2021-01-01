About this product

Swiss Cheese feminized seeds grows into a plant with 60% indica and 40% sativa properties. Swiss Cheese has been derived from: Skunk #1 x Swiss Miss. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 42 to 56 days. Swiss Cheese feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 to 160 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 140 to 200 cm and will yield 525 to 600 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: pungent, skunk, spicy, tropical and the effects can best be described as: creative, energetic, focused, happy, relaxed. Now in stock and available from 39.63 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Swiss Cheese feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/swiss-cheese-feminized-seeds