 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Raspberry White Chocolate 1:1

Raspberry White Chocolate 1:1

by White Rabbit OG

Write a review
White Rabbit OG Edibles Candy Raspberry White Chocolate 1:1
White Rabbit OG Edibles Candy Raspberry White Chocolate 1:1
White Rabbit OG Edibles Candy Raspberry White Chocolate 1:1

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Arouse your senses with lucsious red raspberries and mouth-watering white chocolate, these ruby red chews are a sweet trip for your tastebuds. White Rabbit OG soft chews are pectin-based, vegan, and gluten-free, made using only all-natural, Non-GMO ingredients for an entirely plant-based experience. Each package contains four bite-sized soft chews, with 2.5 mg THC and 2.5 mg of CBD per piece. Experience the power of EAT ME Technology, an all-natural emulsion that supports in fast-acting effects with no cannabis aftertaste. A real fruit taste, without any sacrifice.

About this brand

White Rabbit OG Logo
Follow White Rabbit OG on a journey filled with bold fruit flavours carefully curated to heighten and delight the senses. Explore our world of creative flavour pairings and experience cannabis differently. White Rabbit OG soft chews are not your average edibles. Made in small-batches using premium ingredients and whole fruit. With EAT ME Technology, spend less time waiting for results and more time savouring the fusion of fruit flavours in each bite. EAT ME Technology works in as quick as 15 minutes to give you the results you crave and the real fruit you love.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review