WINK FUEL

by WINK

$26.75MSRP

About this product

WINK x flowr FUEL is a sativa-dominant hybrid, released in a limited batch and grown in the heart of the Okanagan Valley, BC. A cross between Sour Diesel and OG Kush, our OG Sour Diesel pre-rolls are produced from single-origin, whole bud flower that is expertly cultivated indoors, hand-trimmed and dried by our partner, flowr. FUEL exhibits a distinct diesel/gas aroma with citrus and earthy undertones, featuring terpenes of Myrcene (also found in mango), Limonene (citrus fruits), Caryophyllene (black pepper), Pinene (pine) and Trans-Nerolidol (jasmin).

About this brand

WINK is a different kind of company purpose-built for unique, one-of-a-kind experiences. Leveraging our influential network to advance the greater good of people and our planet, we donate 10% of our profits to progress our communities. We don’t buy-in – we’re already here. Our mandate is to be the catalyst for progressing culture in Fashion, Art and Music. It just so happens we also sell high-quality cannabis products. By partnering with Canada’s best licensed producers, we are able to source high-quality supply, manufacture premium products and share them with you, the community.