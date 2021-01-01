 Loading…

Wulf Duo by Wulf Mods

by Wulf Mods

$49.99MSRP

About this product

The Wulf Duo by Wulf Mods consists of a mouthpiece and cartomizer which is recessed into the mod. The housing is made from durable material and made to take lots of wear and tear. You can choose from four different voltage settings to customize the experience to your liking. The voltage settings are 3.4, 3.6, 3.8, and 4.0V. Different LED colors serve the purpose of letting you know which voltage setting is being used. Everything is accomplished with a simple one-button operation.

About this brand

Wulf Mods Logo
Wulf Mods is a leading company in the vaporizer industry with products for every aspect of vaping. From our concentrate domes were for your essential oils and concentrates, to our Wulf Vape lines designed weed enthusiasts, to our new Wulf Mod Rig for dabbing thats compatible with any regulated box mod.

