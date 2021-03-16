About this product

The Wulf Micro Plus comes in different style options with a wide arrange of colors within each style for your preference. Choose between either a trendy Splatter design or a modern Tech finish. The Wulf Micro Plus by Wulf Mods is an innovative portable vaporizer designed to deliver users an unmatched vape experience. The Wulf Micro Plus features, a premium quality designed tank, magnetic adapters and four variable voltage settings (2.8V, 3.4V, 3.7V and 4.2V). Combining powerful performance and functionality, the Wulf Micro Plus by Wulf Mods is the perfect addition to any vaper’s collection. Ergonomically designed, this petite vaporizer measures at 60mm by 31mm by 16mm, fitting comfortably in your hand or pocket perfect for sessions on the go. Enjoy a potent flavorful session when vaping with the Wulf Micro Plus by Wulf Mods. This sleek yet stylish device is portable and discrete making it perfect for travel. Additionally, the Wulf Micro Plus features an atomizer capacity of 0.5mL and with an atomizer resistance maximum of 1.2-ohm. The cartridge incorporates four atomizer holes measuring at 4mm by 2.0mm, ensuring that the user gets an excellent vaping experience as bigger air holes allows for easy use with thicker oils. Like its predecessor, the Wulf Micro Cartridge Vaporizer by Wulf Mods, the Wulf Micro Plus is an upgraded version featuring advancements with a more durable chassis, four variable voltage settings that can be cycled through with three clicks. Each voltage option has light indicators telling the user which voltage setting they are in. The green light indicates 2.8V, the blue light indicates 3.4V, the yellow light indicates 3.7V and the red light indicates 4.2V. Activate Sesh-Mode or preheat the Micro Plus with just two clicks on the single button operating system. With just five quick clicks the device can be turned on and off.