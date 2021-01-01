About this product

Available in two color options, this vape pen offers a sophisticated design that is understated, but smart. The ergonomic mouthpiece is not only comfortable, but also colored in a way so as to compliment the main components of the device. The cartridge has a 510 threaded, male attachment piece while the battery has a 510 female attachment dock. This means Wulf SLK Battery can be paired with other cartridges aside from the one included in the kit. Five presses of the one button system starts the unit's 15 second heating process. Three compresses alters the battery through each of its three voltage options. When the light flashes green it is 2.8V, blue indicates 3.4V, and red means 4V. Pressing and holding the button activates the device for a draw. For those that want a more passive draw, two clicks activates sesh mode so users don’t have to hold the button to release the vapor. The internal quartz heating unit with a ceramic chamber completely and evenly tempers the concentrates within for a wholly satisfying and massive vapor.