About this product

Xvape Cricket 2.0 is the enhanced version of the cricket for those looking for more features. This device is similar to the cricket but comes with a pre-heat function to help you get the most from your cartridges. Also comes with a handy hard shell case, dab tool, usb adapter, and high quality refillable tank. The features include: •Magnetic Glass mouthpiece •Variable voltage battery •Pre-heat setting for cartridges •Quartz Cup With Titanium Rods •350 MAH 510 Battery •Refillable cartridge with adjustable airflow •Portable hard shell case •Sleek gunmetal finish