Yocan Handy Fit your 510 cartridges The Handy is a super compact Box Mod designed for 510 thread oil atomizers. Bringing a simple yet visually appealing design in the market. Redefining the “stealth vaping” with its super small size. If you want to learn more detail, please to to Yocan Handy Product page. Here is some features of Handy Box Mod Battery - Dimensions – 48mm by 38mm by 14mm - Fit Your Favorite 510 Cartridges(For Cartridges 9 to 11.5 mm Wide ) - Small and Compact Design - 500mAh Battery Capacity - Preheat Mode: Click the power button 2 times - Adjustable voltage: Tap 3 times to change ( 2.7V/3.5V/4.0V) . - Short-Circuit Protection - Low Voltage Warning - MicroUSB Port Charging System - Propreitary Magnetized Connection - Oil Level Window The package content of Yocan Handy 1x Handy Box Mod 1x User Manual 1x Magnetic Adapter 1x Micro USB cable
