iShred Dry Herb Vaporizer

by Yocan®

The Yocan iShred vape delivers smooth, tasty vapor with a ceramic herb chamber, precise temperature control, and straw-stem mouthpiece. Yocan iShred features a high quality grinder with stainless steel chamber and teeth for quick, efficient grinding of dry herb. uooce.org Yocan iShred is a sleek, easy to use tobacco vaporizer that's built to last. Main features: ceramic herb chamber pen-style vaporizer high quality grinder Learn more information on Yocan.com

Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices. Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China. We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry. OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.

