 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Vaporizer accessories
  5. Yocan Armor QDC coil

Yocan Armor QDC coil

by Yocan®

Write a review
Yocan® Vaping Vaporizer Accessories Yocan Armor QDC coil

$25.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

The Yocan Armor Coils is a replacement coil made and manufactured for the Yocan Armor Ultimate Portable Vaporizer Pen for Concentrate. The Replacement Yocan Armor Coils use Yocan’s quartz dual coil (QDC) technology. Package Content: 5 x Yocan Armor coils Feature: Quartz Dual Coil Technology 510-Threaded Fast-Heating Big Clouds Note: Yocan Armor coils just compatible with the Yocan Armor. Available in Quartz Dual coil Does not include coil caps unless you purchase them Learn more Yocan Armor Coils on Yocantech.com

About this brand

Yocan® Logo
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices. Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China. We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry. OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review