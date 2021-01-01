Yocan Armor QDC coil
The Yocan Armor Coils is a replacement coil made and manufactured for the Yocan Armor Ultimate Portable Vaporizer Pen for Concentrate. The Replacement Yocan Armor Coils use Yocan’s quartz dual coil (QDC) technology. Package Content: 5 x Yocan Armor coils Feature: Quartz Dual Coil Technology 510-Threaded Fast-Heating Big Clouds Note: Yocan Armor coils just compatible with the Yocan Armor. Available in Quartz Dual coil Does not include coil caps unless you purchase them Learn more Yocan Armor Coils on Yocantech.com
