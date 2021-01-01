Yocan Evolve-D Plus Black version
by Yocan®Write a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
The Yocan Evolve D Plus heats voltage at around 3.2v to 4.2v, the optimal temperature for extracting the most flavor and potency from dry herbs. The Evolve-D Plus features a large heating chamber and utilizes dual coil atomizer heads for improved heating and vapor production. Yocan Evolve-D Plus Vaporizer features: a huge heating chamber, dual-function mouthpiece, dual-coil system, built-in storage jar, and a whopping 1100 mAh battery easy to carry and keep. Learn more Yocan Evolve-D Plus on YocanTech.com
About this brand
Yocan®
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.