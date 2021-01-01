Yocan Evolve-D vaporizer pen Apple Green 2020 version
About this product
The Yocan Evolve-D Apple Green 2020 version is a vape pen from the the well-know Evolve series product line. This device comes with a 650 mAh recharge battery, via 510 threaded charging. And the Evolve D atomizer through 510 thread connected. The package also comes with a cleaning brush. https://www.yocantech.com/featured_item/yocan-evolve-d Yocan® Evolve-D 2020 version is a very portable, featuring dual pancake coils for maximum vaping. Main Features: Compact Pen-style Vaporizer Dual Pancake Coil Bigger Herb Chamber Micro USB charging 650 mAh battery Learn more Yocan Evolve D information on YocanTech.com
About this brand
Yocan®
