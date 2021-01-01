Yocan Evolve Plus vaporizer pen Apple Green 2020 version
Yocan Evolve Plus is perfect blend between purity and stability. The Evolve Plus slim pen design boasts an impressively deep loading chamber. It is lined with quartz crystal and fitted with dual quartz rods wrapped in durable QDC coils for the perfect blend between purity and stability. Or you can swap it out for the 510-thread coilless ceramic coil. An functional coil cap and leak proof technology delivers an extraordinary and worry-free vapor experience. Main Feature: Built-In Concentrate Jar Dual Quartz concentrate Atomizer Larger Chamber Micro-USB Charging Upgraded Battery Sleek and Discreet Coil cap to prevent concentrate from leaking out Instant heating time Dual quartz coil technology Long-lasting 1100mAh battery 15 Seconds of Continuous Heat Size: 120 x 19mm Material: Metal with quartz coils Thread: Standard 510 thread Battery: Built-in 1100mah Charging: Micro USB Port Learn more Yocan Evolve Plus information, visit YocanTech.com
