Yocan Evolve Plus XL Vaporizer Champagne Gold 3
$32.00MSRP
About this product
The Yocan Evolve Plus XL vape pen battery is designed to be a practical and functional device. The Evolve Plus XL Battery 2020 version now bears a standard 1400mAh battery capacity which is more than enough for just your casual vaping sessions. The Yocan Evolve Plus XL battery 2020 version life is amazing If you are a newbie vape user, this Yocan Evolve Plus XL battery could last you several days to a week. If you are a heavy user, you’ll find yourself charging it at least once. The Yocan Evolve Plus XL battery life is amazing. Main Features: 1400mAh battery capacity Easy to Operate Single button vape device Container jar Micro USB Port Learn more Yocan Evolve Plus XL battery information, please visit Yocan Official site.
About this brand
Yocan®
