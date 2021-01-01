 Loading…

Yocan Hive 2 dual-use mod vape Black Version

by Yocan®

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Do you know Dual-Use Vaporizer or Multi Purpose Vaporizer Kit? This post we are going to discuss the Yocan Hive 2.0 mod vape from Yocan Tech. Read on and find out that is it the best dual-use vaporizer. Here we go. Main Features: 650mAh Battery Capacity Micro USB Cable 3 voltage levels no-leakage design lightweight, discreet, and portable 510 threaded magnetic adapter Yocan Hive 2.0: is it the best dual-use vaporizer? Battery Capacity The Yocan Hive 2.0 dual-use mod vape built-in 650mAh battery cannot be removed but it lasts throughout the day with consistent use. There is a micro USB cable comes with the package box. So you can charge your Yocan Hive 2.0 anywhere, even plug an Android cable. Voltage of Yocan Hive 2.0 Yocan Hive 2.0 has preset three voltage levels. One blue light indicates the Hive 2.0 is set to a low voltage (3.4V), two lights indicate medium voltage (3.9V) and three indicates high voltage (4.2V). After you’ve set the voltage, just hold down the power button and take a long, smooth pull to use your Hive 2.0. Learn more Yocan Hive 2.0 features, please visit Yocan official site yocan.com

Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices. Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China. We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry. OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.

