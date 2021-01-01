Yocan Lit Twist Vape Pen Black Version
by Yocan®Write a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
More vape fans love the twist type vape pen, the LIT is latest Twist vaporizer pen with variable voltage from Yocan Tech. Yocan LIT Twist Pocket-sized Vaporizer for on the go, simply twist the dial to customize voltage (1.8V to 4.2V). Main Features: Dimension: 19x97x27mm On the go Twist Vape Pen Preheat function 1.8V Twist Variable Voltage: 1.8V-4.2V Micro USB Charging Battery Status Indicator Light QDC Technology Include Extra Magnetic Adapter Learn more Yocan LIT information on YocanTech.com
About this brand
Yocan®
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.