Yocan Lit Twist Vape Pen Rosy Version
About this product
What’s your vape pen on the go? And how many 510 cartridges do you have? Today we are going to introduce a unique vape pen from Yocan Tech, a well-know vape brand since 2013. The Yocan LIT comes with 400mAh built-in battery, last all day vaping. Yocan LIT Twist vaporizer is the newest addition to Yocan vape pen product line-up. The LIT battery has variable voltage, range from 1.8v to 4.2v, so you can pick the appropriate heat level for the material you are loading. Main Features: 400mAh battery Dual quartz coils Multiple colors available Dimension: 19x97x27mm On the go Twist Vape Pen Learn more detail about Yocan LIT twist vape pen, please visit Yocan official site Yocan.com
About this brand
Yocan®
