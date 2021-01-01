About this product

What vape batteries are best for 510 thread cartridge? The Yocan UNI Pro is vape lab editor’s choice. Read on and find out why Yocan UNI Pro is the best 510 thread battery. https://www.yocan.com/featured_item/uni-pro Yocan engineering team has worked hard to develop the Yocan UNI Pro product line, and providing reliable use experience. It has long lives, fast charging via micro USB, and consistent energy outputs. Higher Temperature and precise measurement Yocan UNI Pro is capable of precise voltage adjustment, delivers precise temperature selection without the fuss. You can set up to 4.2V voltage to vaping. If your device can’t control temperature, the ejuice sometimes burn when you vaping. Battery Capacity Then, you should to choose big battery capacity vaporizer device. The viscous oil required higher temperatures, and means using more energy. Yocan UNI Pro take a high-quality battery, ensure you can vaping all day. Features 1. Yocan Patented Design 2. Fit Your Favorite 510 Cartridges 3. Customize Voltage Option(2.0V to 4.2V) 4. Universal Box Mod & Oil Level Window 5. Compact And Portable Learn more Yocan UNI Pro information, please visit Yocan.com