Hoss Glass 14 Inch Slim Straight Tube Bong with Thick Embossed Base

by Utopia Glass

About this product

This piece comes with a new Hoss Glass carry-case ! This Slim Straight Tube has been designed to be sturdier than ever before. Its huge 20mm bottom ensures durability and includes an embossed Hoss Glass logo pattern. The new disc ice catcher also keeps this piece looking clean and classy. Dimensions : Height: 14" Inches / 450mm Joint Size: 14mm Bowl Stem Length: 4" Inches / 10cm Tube Diameter: 38mm Thickness: 7mm Includes : (1) H160 - 38mm Straight Tube with Embossed Base (1) YX10 - 10cm Downstem (1) YX12P - 14mm Cone Bowl (1) Hoss Glass Carry Case

About this brand

Retailer and Distributor of Cannabis Accessories of the Best Brands on the Market. Your One-Stop Shop for all your smoking and vaporizing needs ! 20 Years experience providing products to happy customers

