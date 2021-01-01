About this product

This piece comes with a new Hoss Glass carry-case ! This Beaker is much like our traditional beaker bongs, but has been updated to to be thicker all-around including a 10mm bottom, a thick joint, and 7mm glass wall thickness. It also has an updated disc ice-catcher to make it look more streamlined and modern. This beefy beaker is super reliable, and provides a great smoking experience. Dimensions : Height: 18" Inches / 450mm Joint Size: 14mm Bowl Stem Length:5.5" Inches / 14cm Tube Diameter:50mm Thickness: 7mm Includes : (1) H162 - 7mm Thick Joint Beaker (1) YX10 - 14cm Diffuser Downstem with Cuts (1) YX12P - 14mm Cone Bowl (1) Hoss Glass Carry Case