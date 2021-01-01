About this product

This piece comes with a new Hoss Glass carry-case ! Beaker with 8 Arm Tree Percolator. This Beaker is much like the classic beaker with a few updates to styling and durability. It has been designed with a thick 10mm glass bottom, a new streamlined ice catcher, a thick joint, and an 8 Arm Tree Percolator to allow for the smoothest hits. Dimensions : Height: 18" Inches / 450mm Joint Size: 14mm Bowl Stem Length:5.5" Inches / 14cm Tube Diameter:50mm Thickness: 5mm Includes : (1) H151 - Beaker with 8 Arm Tree Perc. (1) YX10 - 14cm Downstem (1) YX12P - 14mm Cone Bowl (1) YX21C - 14mm Super Thick Bowl (1) Q005 - 14mm Quartz Banger (1) Hoss Glass Carry Case