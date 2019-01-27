ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. 22
  4. Reviews

22 reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain 22.

Reviews

10

Avatar for MARS333
Member since 2019
awesome, I can use it before work.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for nitsuasean
Member since 2019
Not good. Looks good, bright green, crystals, all that. Then it smokes like the front lawn. I've found anything at this spot listed below 20% THC is headache weed. This stuff was nasty. Strains like their Strawberry OG and Tegrity are very good (with Tegrity being in my top 10 North American strains...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Mediacy
Member since 2019
Made me feel crazy high with a crystalline held high when I first tried it. Less is more dropping to just two hits. Headache relief.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for SpaceGhost28
Member since 2018
Very energetic strain. Reduces pain and stress. I just smoked some 26% leaf from Compassionate Care in Egg Harbor, NJ. It's a new morning favorite.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
write a review
Avatar for ChrisMonte86
Member since 2015
Great daytime strain, I personally use it right before I have a work out. It’s my go to pre-workout gym strain, I find myself getting lost in the music and the feeling of my body working as it also keeps me anxiety free calm and almost in a Meditative state while pushing my body to its full potentia...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedUplifted
Avatar for PearlJam92
Member since 2018
Really good for getting high and listening to Pearl Jam.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedUplifted
Avatar for MikeA99
Member since 2018
I was recently told I should try this strain and I’m glad I did! It’s helping with so many symptoms I’m going through. Now I’m Feeling awesome! It’s doing exactly what it should, keeping me very productive, happy, and euphoric.. love it!!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for PesodaPlug
Member since 2018
Too me it the high hit in fast but smooth at the same time. It’s nothing that’ll get you off your ass but it’s enough where you can have fun and chill. I might be me that I didn’t really get smacked because of my tolerance being high
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyTalkative