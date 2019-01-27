Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Not good. Looks good, bright green, crystals, all that. Then it smokes like the front lawn. I've found anything at this spot listed below 20% THC is headache weed. This stuff was nasty. Strains like their Strawberry OG and Tegrity are very good (with Tegrity being in my top 10 North American strains...
Great daytime strain, I personally use it right before I have a work out. It’s my go to pre-workout gym strain, I find myself getting lost in the music and the feeling of my body working as it also keeps me anxiety free calm and almost in a Meditative state while pushing my body to its full potentia...
I was recently told I should try this strain and I’m glad I did! It’s helping with so many symptoms I’m going through. Now I’m Feeling awesome! It’s doing exactly what it should, keeping me very productive, happy, and euphoric.. love it!!!
Too me it the high hit in fast but smooth at the same time. It’s nothing that’ll get you off your ass but it’s enough where you can have fun and chill. I might be me that I didn’t really get smacked because of my tolerance being high