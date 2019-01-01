Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Bred by DNA genetics, 60 Day Wonder was created by commercial growers who were looking for a strain that could finish fast and yield big. 60 Day Wonder is a cross of Mayiam’s Wonder and a Ruderalis—it holds onto the potent indica qualities of Mayiam’s Wonder while finishing in 60 days with large dense colas. This strain is a good choice for medical patients looking to get relief from anxiety or pain without ending up stuck in the couch.