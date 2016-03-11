Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
The perfect balance between active and mellow. A very relaxed and mellow body vibe. It works perfectly with the active and chatty head buzz. You won't be getting a lot done but you won't be falling asleep either. Surrender to the sensations.
Didn't do much for me. Smoked a J on new year's and I had a good time but I wasn't as high as I was planning to be. Probably would be better to buy the best quality to get the best effects from this strain.
Very citrusy on the palatte, but not very effective in terms of mental or body high. I felt like I had to smoke 3 spliffs just to get high. 3 stars because it had a good flavor and wasn't too harsh on my throat.