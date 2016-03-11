ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Afghan Diesel reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Afghan Diesel.

Googles77
Member since 2019
Very happy feeling, I felt very in tune to what I was doing and focused. I really enjoyed having conversations too!!!
FocusedHappyTalkativeUplifted
GhostMatic
Member since 2016
wonderful high, and breaks down really well.
25yearvet
Member since 2018
This stuff seems to be a near exact 50/50 hybrid. I like the effects and it tastes ok. Burn and looks are good. Cottonmouth...
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
KingIv4
Member since 2018
This is an excellent strain, great taste and the high is very euphoric in my opinion. Great for relaxing and watching movies.
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
kamyararyana
Member since 2018
I feel happy. A looot.
hoobear
Member since 2014
The perfect balance between active and mellow. A very relaxed and mellow body vibe. It works perfectly with the active and chatty head buzz. You won't be getting a lot done but you won't be falling asleep either. Surrender to the sensations.
GigglyHappyRelaxed
Xanadab
Member since 2017
Didn't do much for me. Smoked a J on new year's and I had a good time but I wasn't as high as I was planning to be. Probably would be better to buy the best quality to get the best effects from this strain.
HappyRelaxed
Wilmer.gayer
Member since 2018
Very citrusy on the palatte, but not very effective in terms of mental or body high. I felt like I had to smoke 3 spliffs just to get high. 3 stars because it had a good flavor and wasn't too harsh on my throat.
FocusedTingly