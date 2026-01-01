Alien Dragon from 7 East Genetics is a balanced hybrid cannabis strain with a **THC content typically in the mid-20s (around 26–28%) and low CBD, offering a versatile mix of both indica and sativa traits. Its aroma and flavor lean toward sour apple and with subtle peppermint and earthy undertones, creating a bold sensory profile that stands out in any selection. The effects are known for being heavy-hitting yet energizing, delivering uplifting cerebral energy alongside physical ease without locking you to the couch — perfect for users who want a potent yet functional experience. With dense, attractive buds and a lineage that blends classic diesel and exotic genetics, Alien Dragon is a memorable choice for connoisseurs seeking strength and character in both aroma and effect.