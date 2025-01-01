stock photo similar to Ameretto Di Limon
Ameretto Di Limon
aka ADL
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
Ameretto Di Limon is a cannabis strain from Don Merfos Exotics x Miami Gardenz x Gerbs Herbz. ADL is Lemon Cherry Gelato #7.
ADL should have purple looks and a loud, fruity, fuel nose and indica hybrid effects. Leave one of the first reviews of ADL on Leafly.
