Apple Betty reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Apple Betty.
Apple Betty strain effects
l........a
September 13, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
This stuff is on my Goat list…when I smoke it, it didn’t burn and it was very smooth. The effects crept up on me like Banshee!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
j........z
October 5, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Kind of a creeper/slow hitter, but after about 25 minutes or so, pure niceness. I have an autoimmune disorder that this one really helped with. Very recommended.
P........s
September 18, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
I'm high as shit, but I still have great clarity. Very mellow - but it DO creep up on ya!! You'll keep saying to yourself, "I'm hight as SHIT!!" (See? I already did above) HAA!! Five Stars, no question!!