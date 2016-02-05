ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for ckillerx
Member since 2016
I was so into Blue Dream but my dealer ran out of it and had to try new things. The flavor is strong and like amoniac. You won't get the so high, so you can do it in the day.
CreativeHungryRelaxed
Avatar for TangerineGirl
Member since 2016
mild high, good for day use. slight creative influences, too.
CreativeRelaxed
Avatar for mrdirkdiggler
Member since 2016
Good mix of up and down. Doesn't last overly long, but I prefer that. Came sticky, got crumbly in about a week and a half.
Avatar for Eolhc8750
Member since 2016
really interesting high.. energized yet relaxed at the same time. I could go run a mile or take a nap depending on which I pursued. decent taste, but burns a lot compared to other strains.. decent for day time use if you have stuff to do - no effects of couch lock
CreativeEnergeticRelaxed
Avatar for Saugacityhazynights
Member since 2016
This strain actually tastes like Arctic sun lol I don't know how to describe that but the taste is quite nice. Not a very energetic high more of a head rush but not a couch lock either.. Keeping this for those strange cold nights
EuphoricFocusedHappy