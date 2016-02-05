Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
really interesting high.. energized yet relaxed at the same time. I could go run a mile or take a nap depending on which I pursued. decent taste, but burns a lot compared to other strains.. decent for day time use if you have stuff to do - no effects of couch lock
This strain actually tastes like Arctic sun lol I don't know how to describe that but the taste is quite nice. Not a very energetic high more of a head rush but not a couch lock either.. Keeping this for those strange cold nights