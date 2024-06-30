Found this about the strain - Aurora Chem Haze is a slightly indica dominant hybrid strain (60% indica/40% sativa) created through crossing the classic Northern Lights X (Chemdawg D X Northern Lights #5) strains. Named for its gorgeous appearance and hazy effects, Aurora Chem Haze is the perfect bud to help you settle down and get to sleep after a super stressful day. The high starts with a surprising burst of energy, filling your mind with a motivation and focus that lends itself well to any creative task at hand. But you'd better hurry – this energy will soon be replaced with heady relaxation that will have you feeling hazy and out of touch with the world around you. This relaxation will soon work its numbing tendrils throughout your entire body, helping you to kick back and get to sleep. Combined with its super high 21-29% average THC level, these effects make Aurora Chem Haze a great choice for treating a variety of conditions including headaches or migraines, chronic stress or PTSD and depression or mood swings. This bud has a sweet and sour lemony diesel flavor with a super dank and pungent aroma to go with it. Aurora Chem Haze buds have long pepper-shaped forest green nugs with lots of thick red-orange hairs and a coating of frosty, golden-white crystal trichomes. It definitely came on slower after 4 to 5 dabs. Now I'm melted and just smiling. Did give me a little extra eye pressure which isn't normal in the strains I usually seek...love as heavy of indicas as possible but received some of this to try from a friend. I probably wouldn't grab this on my own, but I did enjoy it.

